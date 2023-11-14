Jefferies lifts Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ramaco Resources Inc [NASDAQ: METC] gained 4.75% on the last trading session, reaching $18.30 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ramaco Chairman and CEO Scheduled to Appear on CNBC on Monday, November 13, Fox Business Channel on Wednesday, November 15.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Chairman and CEO Randall Atkins is scheduled to appear on CNBC and Fox Business Channel this week.

Atkins is scheduled to speak with CNBC anchor Kelly Evans on the show “The Exchange” on Monday, November 13, between 1:30-2:00pm. On Wednesday, November 15 he is scheduled to speak with Fox Business anchor Liz Claman on the show “The Claman Countdown” between 3:00-4:00pm.

Ramaco Resources Inc represents 44.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $964.23 million with the latest information. METC stock price has been found in the range of $17.85 to $19.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 480.63K shares, METC reached a trading volume of 5416308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METC shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ramaco Resources Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ramaco Resources Inc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for METC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for METC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for METC stock

Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.52. With this latest performance, METC shares gained by 84.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.15 for Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.70, while it was recorded at 14.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.36 for the last 200 days.

Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.58 and a Gross Margin at +33.66. Ramaco Resources Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.51.

Return on Total Capital for METC is now 42.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.90. Additionally, METC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] managed to generate an average of $160,058 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Ramaco Resources Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for METC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ramaco Resources Inc go to 4.23%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]

