ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] fell -32.15% so far this year. What now?

ImmunityBio Inc [NASDAQ: IBRX] jumped around 0.33 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.44 at the close of the session, up 10.61%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that First Data for ImmunityBio’s Memory Cytokine-Enriched NK Cells in Small Cell Lung Cancer at SITC Meeting Show Promising Anti-tumor Activity.

Findings from NCI-led study suggest that Memory Cytokine-Enriched Natural Killer cells (M-ceNK) may provide benefit to patients with small cell lung cancer and patients with other types of neuroendocrine tumors.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

M-ceNK may provide an additional line of therapy in other cases of immunologically cold tumors lacking MHC expression after a checkpoint blockade therapy.

ImmunityBio Inc stock is now -32.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IBRX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.55 and lowest of $2.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.10, which means current price is +184.30% above from all time high which was touched on 05/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, IBRX reached a trading volume of 7327038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4100.91.

How has IBRX stock performed recently?

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 162.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.87 for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -146090.42 and a Gross Margin at -9980.00. ImmunityBio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173569.58.

Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 260.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 200.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$574,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings analysis for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc go to -1.70%.

Insider trade positions for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]

The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IBRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IBRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.