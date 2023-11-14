Genius Sports Limited [GENI] moved down -2.47: Why It’s Important

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] price plunged by -2.47 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Genius Sports Reports Third Quarter Results Ahead of Expectations and Raises Full-Year Revenue and Group Adj. EBITDA Guidance.

Group Revenue of $102m, exceeding third quarter guidance of $100m and representing 29% year-on-year growth.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Group Net Loss of ($12m) and Group Adj. EBITDA of $18m, exceeding third quarter guidance of $17m and representing 131% year-on-year growth.

A sum of 6679371 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. Genius Sports Limited shares reached a high of $5.36 and dropped to a low of $4.73 until finishing in the latest session at $5.14.

The one-year GENI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.2. The average equity rating for GENI stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $9.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

GENI Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, GENI shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 5.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Sports Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Sports Limited [GENI] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.91 and a Gross Margin at +0.59. Genius Sports Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.26.

Return on Total Capital for GENI is now -24.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.68. Additionally, GENI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] managed to generate an average of -$86,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GENI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GENI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.