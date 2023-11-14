For PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [NYSE: PAGS] price surged by 6.05 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on March 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

A sum of 5733620 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.11M shares. PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares reached a high of $8.275 and dropped to a low of $7.81 until finishing in the latest session at $8.24.

The one-year PAGS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.27. The average equity rating for PAGS stock is currently 2.28, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $11.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

PAGS Stock Performance Analysis:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.43. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.12, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PagSeguro Digital Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.47 and a Gross Margin at +50.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for PAGS is now 27.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.79. Additionally, PAGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] managed to generate an average of $32,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

PAGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd go to 15.81%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PAGS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PAGS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.