First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] Revenue clocked in at $585.04 million, down -45.32% YTD: What’s Next?

First Majestic Silver Corporation [NYSE: AG] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.81 during the day while it closed the day at $4.56. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 2, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

First Majestic Silver Corporation stock has also loss -1.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AG stock has declined by -22.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.08% and lost -45.32% year-on date.

The market cap for AG stock reached $1.31 billion, with 286.94 million shares outstanding and 280.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 5727818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $7.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

AG stock trade performance evaluation

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -15.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 6.18 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +1.45. First Majestic Silver Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.31.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now -3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] managed to generate an average of -$32,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.First Majestic Silver Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.97.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corporation go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock