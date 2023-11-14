Edward Jones lifts Oracle Corp. [ORCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.62%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM that TEAM IM Selects Oracle Alloy to Build New Zealand’s First Locally Owned and Operated Hyperscale Cloud.

The TEAM Cloud platform will offer more than 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and meet relevant regulatory and data sovereignty requirements.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

TEAM IM, a leading New Zealand information management services provider, today announced plans to launch TEAM Cloud, the country’s first locally owned and operated hyperscale cloud. TEAM IM will run services atop Oracle Alloy, a complete cloud infrastructure platform that enables Oracle partners to become cloud providers.

Over the last 12 months, ORCL stock rose by 47.92%. The one-year Oracle Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.66. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $312.70 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.59 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.07M shares, ORCL stock reached a trading volume of 5715906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corp. [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $129.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-14-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 131.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.40 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.73, while it was recorded at 112.14 for the last single week of trading, and 104.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corp. [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,885.93. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,426.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $51,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 10.85%.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.