Dexcom Inc [DXCM] fell -13.15% so far this year. What now?

Dexcom Inc [NASDAQ: DXCM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.57% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.70%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Historic Victory as People With Diabetes Win Access to Life-Changing Technology, But Almost Half Don’t Understand the Benefits1-2.

New NICE recommendations demonstrate significant benefits of hybrid closed loop systems (HCL) – a form of automated insulin delivery with minimal user interaction – for people with diabetes3.

HCL systems, powered by Dexcom CGM, can significantly improve a user’s time in their target glucose range and lower their HbA1c levels4-6.

Over the last 12 months, DXCM stock dropped by -17.93%. The one-year Dexcom Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.1. The average equity rating for DXCM stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.00 billion, with 386.30 million shares outstanding and 380.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, DXCM stock reached a trading volume of 5509498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dexcom Inc [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $124.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dexcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dexcom Inc is set at 4.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 76.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

DXCM Stock Performance Analysis:

Dexcom Inc [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 29.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for Dexcom Inc [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.09, while it was recorded at 94.55 for the last single week of trading, and 111.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dexcom Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dexcom Inc [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +64.46. Dexcom Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for DXCM is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dexcom Inc [DXCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.62. Additionally, DXCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dexcom Inc [DXCM] managed to generate an average of $44,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Dexcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

DXCM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dexcom Inc go to 33.95%.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DXCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.