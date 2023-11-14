Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] Is Currently 0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] traded at a high on 11/13/23, posting a 0.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.17. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Delta Air Lines Selects Hughes In-Flight Connectivity to Elevate the Wi-Fi Experience on Regional Aircraft.

Satellite solution enables Delta passengers with fast, free Wi-Fi, gate to gate .

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that Delta Air Lines has selected the Hughes In-Flight connectivity solution to power passenger Wi-Fi service on more than 400 Boeing 717 and regional jets serving North America. Designed for commercial aircraft, the weight-optimized, high-performance aeronautical solution combines the advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning powered Hughes In-Flight management system with a multi-orbit antenna and Hughes JUPITER™ Ka-band satellite capacity to deliver reliable in-flight connectivity (IFC) even over busy airport hubs. This solution enables a consistent passenger IFC experience at scale across the entire itinerary.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7137444 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Delta Air Lines, Inc. stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.59%.

The market cap for DAL stock reached $21.99 billion, with 641.27 million shares outstanding and 641.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 7137444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $52.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.75, while it was recorded at 33.86 for the last single week of trading, and 38.44 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 465.06. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $13,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. go to 32.62%.

Insider trade positions for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.