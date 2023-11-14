Copart, Inc. [CPRT] moved down -0.80: Why It’s Important

Copart, Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $48.795 during the day while it closed the day at $48.34. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Copart, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Central) on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through February 2024 by visiting www.copart.com/investorrelations.

Copart, Inc. stock has also gained 5.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPRT stock has inclined by 9.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.45% and gained 58.78% year-on date.

The market cap for CPRT stock reached $46.42 billion, with 957.34 million shares outstanding and 870.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, CPRT reached a trading volume of 5472751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Copart, Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $48.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Copart, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart, Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 54.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.29.

CPRT stock trade performance evaluation

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.04 for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.68, while it was recorded at 47.38 for the last single week of trading, and 41.53 for the last 200 days.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart, Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.42 and a Gross Margin at +44.44. Copart, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.99.

Return on Total Capital for CPRT is now 27.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copart, Inc. [CPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, CPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copart, Inc. [CPRT] managed to generate an average of $121,347 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Copart, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.29 and a Current Ratio set at 6.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Copart, Inc. [CPRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart, Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.