Carvana Co. [CVNA] is 504.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.81%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Carvana Debuts Same Day Vehicle Delivery In Greater Atlanta Area.

Automotive Ecommerce Leader Brings New Level of Speed and Convenience to Georgia Car Buyers and Sellers.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is the first used auto dealer to provide select customers in Georgia with the speedy and convenient service of online purchasing with same day delivery. Carvana customers already benefit from an accessible, transparent, and intuitive online car buying experience, and now Atlanta-area residents have the opportunity to receive their new vehicle as soon as the same day they order it. The company also introduced same day drop off for select customers selling their vehicles to Carvana in the Atlanta area.

Over the last 12 months, CVNA stock rose by 186.69%. The one-year Carvana Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.43. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 3.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.27 billion, with 106.04 million shares outstanding and 90.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.58M shares, CVNA stock reached a trading volume of 5140599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $34.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.81. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.64 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.10, while it was recorded at 31.29 for the last single week of trading, and 25.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +7.36. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.67.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -21.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.41. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$95,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.