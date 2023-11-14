Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain 58.31% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.67%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM that SEABOURN REVEALS ADDITIONAL DISHES FOR NEW “SOLIS” RESTAURANT BY MASTER CHEF AND CULINARY PARTNER ANTON EGGER.

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, is revealing additional dishes for Solis, the new fine dining venue celebrating Mediterranean cuisine inspired by the places visited by the line’s ultra-luxury ships. One of the remarkable chefs leading Seabourn’s culinary talents to bring the Solis concept to fruition is Master Chef and Culinary Partner Anton “Tony” Egger, who possesses a deep knowledge of authentic dishes and ingredients from the seaside region, as well as of the culinary preferences and refined tastes of guests who travel on Seabourn all over the world.

“As the mastermind behind two of Seabourn’s most popular on-board dining concepts, Earth & Ocean and Sushi, Chef Tony brings to Seabourn both Michelin-level skills and his passion for travel and culinary,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “Tony has a remarkable record of success introducing new culinary experiences and partnerships. I am so proud to support his creative energy as he and our extraordinary team shape Solis into an experience our guests will love.”.

Over the last 12 months, CCL stock rose by 49.07%. The one-year Carnival Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.29. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.15 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 983.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.30M shares, CCL stock reached a trading volume of 21904711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.26, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corp. [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corp. [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Carnival Corp. [CCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.