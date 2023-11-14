Cameco Corp. [CCJ] Stock trading around $43.73 per share: What’s Next?

Cameco Corp. [NYSE: CCJ] closed the trading session at $43.73 on 11/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.51, while the highest price level was $44.35. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM that Cameco and Brookfield Complete Acquisition of Westinghouse Electric Company Creating a Powerful Platform for Strategic Growth.

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 92.90 percent and weekly performance of 7.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 5414399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corp. [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $49.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-14-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 67.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.85 for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.02, while it was recorded at 42.01 for the last single week of trading, and 31.80 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corp. [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. Cameco Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corp. [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.24. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Cameco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.