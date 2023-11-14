C3.ai Inc [AI] Revenue clocked in at $273.85 million, up 146.65% YTD: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] price surged by 3.29 percent to reach at $0.88. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that C3 AI to Present at the 5th Annual Needham Virtual Infrastructure, Data Analytics Software & Cloud Communications Conference.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel will present at a fireside chat at the 5th Annual Needham Virtual Infrastructure, Data Analytics Software & Cloud Communications Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10:40 am ET.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Interested parties will be able to watch a replay of the webcast, which will be accessible on the C3 AI Investor Relations website (ir.c3.ai) following the event.

A sum of 5068476 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.09M shares. C3.ai Inc shares reached a high of $27.61 and dropped to a low of $26.04 until finishing in the latest session at $27.60.

The one-year AI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.79. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 3.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.10, while it was recorded at 27.01 for the last single week of trading, and 28.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -29.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.27. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C3.ai Inc [AI] managed to generate an average of -$294,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.08 and a Current Ratio set at 8.08.

C3.ai Inc [AI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.