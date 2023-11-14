BTIG Research lifts TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: TCON] price plunged by -7.08 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

“We are on track to complete enrollment of 80 patients treated with single agent envafolimab in the ongoing pivotal ENVASARC trial this year. The data monitoring committee recommended the study continue as planned in September based on a review of 46 patients and since then more than 20 additional patients have enrolled. We expect to report updated response rate data before the end of the year, with final data anticipated mid-2024,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., TRACON’s Chief Executive Officer. “We also expect to license our Product Development Platform to one or more companies this year to allow them to transform their clinical operations.”.

A sum of 8051320 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.13M shares. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares reached a high of $0.2202 and dropped to a low of $0.17 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The one-year TCON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.75. The average equity rating for TCON stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCON shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCON stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73.

TCON Stock Performance Analysis:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.27. With this latest performance, TCON shares gained by 11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1878, while it was recorded at 0.1826 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7514 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TCON is now -305.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -869.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,277.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.60. Additionally, TCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 287.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] managed to generate an average of -$1,618,611 per employee.TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] Institutonal Ownership Details

