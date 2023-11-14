BP plc ADR [BP] is 2.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BP plc ADR [NYSE: BP] gained 1.77% on the last trading session, reaching $35.70 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that bp boosts EV charging network with $100 million order of Tesla ultra-fast chargers.

Deal with bp pulse marks first time Tesla’s ultra-fast chargers will be purchased for deployment on an independent EV charging network.

Agreement forms part of bp’s plans to invest up to $1 billion in EV charging across the US by 2030.

BP plc ADR represents 3.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $101.08 billion with the latest information. BP stock price has been found in the range of $35.35 to $35.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, BP reached a trading volume of 6728467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BP plc ADR [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $44.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BP plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP plc ADR is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for BP stock

BP plc ADR [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -10.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.65 for BP plc ADR [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.15, while it was recorded at 35.17 for the last single week of trading, and 37.44 for the last 200 days.

BP plc ADR [BP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP plc ADR [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.06 and a Gross Margin at +22.44. BP plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.03.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 28.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP plc ADR [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP plc ADR [BP] managed to generate an average of -$29,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.BP plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BP plc ADR [BP]

The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.