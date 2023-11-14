Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] Revenue clocked in at $8.04 million, down -97.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Blue Star Foods Corp [NASDAQ: BSFC] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, up 12.69%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Blue Star Foods Signed 2-Year Bid Award Purchase Agreement with Sysco Corporation.

John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, “Market demand is always shifting its dynamics. We worked with Sysco’s strategic sourcing team in achieving a flexible-pricing model adjusting to trends in the fast pacing “center of the plate” seafood category.”.

Blue Star Foods Corp stock is now -97.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BSFC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.208 and lowest of $0.1405 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.50, which means current price is +64.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, BSFC reached a trading volume of 21249138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.19. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2396, while it was recorded at 0.1347 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8561 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.56 and a Gross Margin at -9.68. Blue Star Foods Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.35.

Return on Total Capital for BSFC is now -63.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -318.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.17. Additionally, BSFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] managed to generate an average of -$376,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Blue Star Foods Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

The top three institutional holders of BSFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BSFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BSFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.