Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW] is -81.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [NYSE: BW] plunged by -$1.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.79 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Announces Strategic Business Realignment.

Improved continuing operations revenues and adjusted EBITDA compared to the third quarter of 2022, led by Thermal Revenues increasing 17%.

Announced a commitment for a $150 million Senior Secured Credit facility refinancing.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stock has also loss -58.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BW stock has declined by -81.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.87% and lost -81.80% year-on date.

The market cap for BW stock reached $93.53 million, with 88.70 million shares outstanding and 85.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 648.92K shares, BW reached a trading volume of 9014846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BW shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BW stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.82. With this latest performance, BW shares dropped by -65.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.81 for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.5530, while it was recorded at 2.0760 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2520 for the last 200 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.04. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.57.

Return on Total Capital for BW is now -2.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.43. Additionally, BW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW] managed to generate an average of -$10,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc go to 6.99%.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc [BW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.