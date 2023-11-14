B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] fell -35.64% so far this year. What now?

B. Riley Financial Inc [NASDAQ: RILY] traded at a low on 11/13/23, posting a -14.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.01. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM that B. Riley and Capital Recovery Group to Conduct a Series of Sales Across Multiple Locations on behalf of The AMES Companies.

Complete Wood Mills Being Offered Intact with Real Estate;Plant Machinery in Pennsylvania and Iowa to be Auctioned.

Injection Molding, CNC, Stamping, Fabrication and Plant Support Among Assets to Be Sold.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8251451 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of B. Riley Financial Inc stands at 23.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.39%.

The market cap for RILY stock reached $672.85 million, with 28.52 million shares outstanding and 16.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 376.59K shares, RILY reached a trading volume of 8251451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for B. Riley Financial Inc is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RILY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 138.50.

How has RILY stock performed recently?

B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.36. With this latest performance, RILY shares dropped by -44.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RILY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.16 for B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.87, while it was recorded at 28.61 for the last single week of trading, and 40.34 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY]

The top three institutional holders of RILY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of