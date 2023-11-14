Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] Stock trading around $0.26 per share: What’s Next?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -80.52%. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Atara Biotherapeutics To Participate at the Stifel Healthcare Conference.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors and Media section of atarabio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

Over the last 12 months, ATRA stock dropped by -94.65%. The one-year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.53. The average equity rating for ATRA stock is currently 2.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.20 million, with 101.92 million shares outstanding and 96.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, ATRA stock reached a trading volume of 12672584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $10.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77.

ATRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -80.52. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -83.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.04 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4031, while it was recorded at 0.6534 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3097 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -431.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.08. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -359.12.

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -108.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.62. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$683,539 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ATRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ATRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.