Applied UV Inc [AUVI] is -94.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Applied UV Inc [NASDAQ: AUVI] closed the trading session at $0.27 on 11/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.21, while the highest price level was $0.3588. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM that Applied UV Announces Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 of approximately $11.4 million, representing an 94.8% increase over the comparable period in 2022.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -94.03 percent and weekly performance of -3.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, AUVI reached to a volume of 9867747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied UV Inc [AUVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

AUVI stock trade performance evaluation

Applied UV Inc [AUVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for Applied UV Inc [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3281, while it was recorded at 0.2453 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1565 for the last 200 days.

Applied UV Inc [AUVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.05. Applied UV Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.30.

Return on Total Capital for AUVI is now -37.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied UV Inc [AUVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.09. Additionally, AUVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied UV Inc [AUVI] managed to generate an average of -$144,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Applied UV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Applied UV Inc [AUVI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AUVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AUVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.