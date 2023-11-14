Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] is 0.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ambev S.A. ADR [NYSE: ABEV] gained 0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $2.74 price per share at the time.

Ambev S.A. ADR represents 15.74 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.14 billion with the latest information. ABEV stock price has been found in the range of $2.68 to $2.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.48M shares, ABEV reached a trading volume of 14582814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABEV in the course of the last twelve months was 13.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for ABEV stock

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, ABEV shares gained by 7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.12 for Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.39 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Ambev S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.14.

Return on Total Capital for ABEV is now 18.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.60. Additionally, ABEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] managed to generate an average of $278,037 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Ambev S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. ADR go to 4.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]

The top three institutional holders of ABEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.