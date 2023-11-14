Altice USA Inc [ATUS] Stock trading around $2.04 per share: What’s Next?

Altice USA Inc [NYSE: ATUS] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.21 during the day while it closed the day at $2.04. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Altice USA Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Second Quarter of Improved Broadband Net Adds Year-over-Year.

Acceleration in Mobile Line Net Adds, Achieving Third Quarter of Mobile Line Net Add Growth.

Altice USA Inc stock has also loss -16.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATUS stock has declined by -39.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.14% and lost -55.65% year-on date.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $1.30 billion, with 639.09 million shares outstanding and 344.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 13479580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $4.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.73. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -33.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.60 for Altice USA Inc [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Altice USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.26 and a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altice USA Inc [ATUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc go to 6.40%.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ATUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ATUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.