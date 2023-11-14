Alliance Global Partners lifts Inuvo Inc [INUV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Inuvo Inc [AMEX: INUV] gained 10.00% or 0.02 points to close at $0.22 with a heavy trading volume of 5527209 shares. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Inuvo Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $24.6 Million, a 44% Year-Over-Year Increase for the Third Quarter of 2023.

Reports positive free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA.

Management to host conference call at 11:00 AM ET today, Friday, November 10, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $0.22, the shares rose to $0.23 and dropped to $0.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INUV points out that the company has recorded -34.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -83.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 385.41K shares, INUV reached to a volume of 5527209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inuvo Inc [INUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INUV shares is $0.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INUV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Inuvo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inuvo Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for INUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for INUV stock

Inuvo Inc [INUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.92. With this latest performance, INUV shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Inuvo Inc [INUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2104, while it was recorded at 0.1943 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2743 for the last 200 days.

Inuvo Inc [INUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inuvo Inc [INUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.73 and a Gross Margin at +43.51. Inuvo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.34.

Return on Total Capital for INUV is now -45.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inuvo Inc [INUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.22. Additionally, INUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inuvo Inc [INUV] managed to generate an average of -$150,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.84.Inuvo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Inuvo Inc [INUV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inuvo Inc go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Inuvo Inc [INUV]

