AES Corp. [AES] moved down -1.02: Why It’s Important

AES Corp. [NYSE: AES] loss -1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $15.54 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM that AES Expects Full Year 2023 Adjusted EPS to be in the Top Half of Guidance Range of $1.65 to $1.75.

Remains on Track to Deliver on Strategic and Financial Objectives.

AES Corp. represents 668.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.41 billion with the latest information. AES stock price has been found in the range of $15.51 to $15.899.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 5016631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AES Corp. [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $21.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AES Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AES Corp. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

AES Corp. [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 18.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for AES Corp. [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 15.85 for the last single week of trading, and 20.49 for the last 200 days.

AES Corp. [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AES Corp. [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.55 and a Gross Margin at +20.19. AES Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.33.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AES Corp. [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.92. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,382.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AES Corp. [AES] managed to generate an average of -$60,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.AES Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

AES Corp. [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES Corp. go to 7.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AES Corp. [AES]

The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.