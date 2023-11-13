why Trade Desk Inc [TTD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $74.22

- Advertisements -

Trade Desk Inc [NASDAQ: TTD] loss -16.66% or -12.8 points to close at $64.01 with a heavy trading volume of 42592506 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that The Trade Desk Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Q3 was a strong quarter for The Trade Desk as we delivered revenue of $493 million, accelerating growth to 25%. This performance underlines the premium that advertisers are placing on precision, agility and transparency as they seek to maximize returns from their campaigns,” said Jeff Green, Co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “As we enter our busiest time of year and look ahead to 2024, we have never been in a better position to capture greater share of the $1 trillion advertising TAM. With the generational shift to CTV, the growing opportunity in shopper marketing, our leadership in identity, and our most important product release ever with Kokai, we are better positioned than ever to help advertisers leverage data to drive growth and differentiate their brands.”.

It opened the trading session at $61.665, the shares rose to $65.60 and dropped to $60.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTD points out that the company has recorded 2.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, TTD reached to a volume of 42592506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trade Desk Inc [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $74.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Trade Desk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trade Desk Inc is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 58.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.87.

Trading performance analysis for TTD stock

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.06. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -24.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.86 for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.09, while it was recorded at 74.97 for the last single week of trading, and 70.52 for the last 200 days.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trade Desk Inc [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +82.18. Trade Desk Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trade Desk Inc [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.34. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trade Desk Inc [TTD] managed to generate an average of $19,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Trade Desk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trade Desk Inc go to 24.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trade Desk Inc [TTD]

The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.