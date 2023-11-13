why CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.42

- Advertisements -

CNH Industrial NV [NYSE: CNHI] closed the trading session at $9.96 on 11/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.84, while the highest price level was $10.025. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 9:15 AM that CNH Attends ‘Empowering Sustainable Agriculture’ Summit.

CNH Industrial played a key role at the ‘Empowering Sustainable Agriculture’ Summit, held by the European Agricultural Machinery Industry (CEMA) in Brussels. The event saw the participation of high level speakers such as Maciej Golubiewski, the Head of Cabinet for the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Janusz Wojciechowski, Norbert Lins, Chairman of the Agriculture Committee MEP, and Catherine Geslain-Lanéelle from DG Agriculture. In his keynote address, Carlo Lambro, Brand President of New Holland Agriculture and President of CNH Industrial Italia, discussed the relationship between energy and agrifood systems. He underscored the potential of a circular economy approach in achieving carbon-neutral agriculture. Lambro further elaborated on the role of renewable energy solutions such as biomethane in meeting European environmental objectives. He also emphasized the potential of European Union regulatory measures in encouraging farmers to invest in sustainable agricultural practices. The CEMA Summit also included an Innovation Village exhibition, displaying key strategies of CNH’s commitment to sustainable agriculture. The exhibition featured New Holland’s Energy Independent Farm concept and Case IH Connect Room, which are key pillars of CNH’s sustainable agriculture strategy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.98 percent and weekly performance of -13.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, CNHI reached to a volume of 8848354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $16.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for CNH Industrial NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial NV is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

CNHI stock trade performance evaluation

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.99. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -16.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.26 for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 13.99 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.50 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. CNH Industrial NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 14.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.78. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] managed to generate an average of $50,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.CNH Industrial NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 344.13 and a Current Ratio set at 428.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial NV go to 7.40%.

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.