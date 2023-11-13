Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [NYSE: PBR] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.36 during the day while it closed the day at $15.23. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Nauticus is Contracted by Petrobras to Develop and Test the AUV Aquanaut in Brazil.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stock has also loss -2.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBR stock has inclined by 14.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.38% and gained 47.42% year-on date.

The market cap for PBR stock reached $56.67 billion, with 3.72 billion shares outstanding and 3.72 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.60M shares, PBR reached a trading volume of 13187113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $16.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

PBR stock trade performance evaluation

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.13, while it was recorded at 15.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.99 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.