Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sunrun Inc [RUN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunrun Inc [NASDAQ: RUN] loss -5.98% or -0.6 points to close at $9.44 with a heavy trading volume of 15760491 shares. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sunrun Provides Affordable Housing Community with Clean Energy Savings and Price Stability.

New rooftop solar system at The Knolls affordable housing community in Orange County is one of California’s largest and provides monthly energy savings for 260 apartment homes.

It opened the trading session at $9.95, the shares rose to $10.00 and dropped to $8.825, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUN points out that the company has recorded -42.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.98M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 15760491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $20.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.92. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Sunrun Inc [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.88, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 17.60 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.53 and a Gross Margin at +12.28. Sunrun Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.16. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc [RUN] managed to generate an average of $13,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Sunrun Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc go to -8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunrun Inc [RUN]

The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.9% of the company's stock. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC are also major institutional holders.