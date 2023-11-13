Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Illumina Inc [ILMN]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Illumina Inc [NASDAQ: ILMN] loss -8.05% or -8.61 points to close at $98.37 with a heavy trading volume of 9077249 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Illumina Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Welcomed new CEO Jacob Thaysen, Ph.D., who started with Illumina on September 25, 2023.

With respect to GRAIL, continue to proceed quickly: retained advisors and preparing for sale and capital markets transaction options for GRAIL, including filing a Form 10, in accordance with the European Commission’s divestiture order; a Board special committee has been established to expedite decisions; in parallel, ongoing appeals preserve flexibility for any divestiture of GRAIL and future transactions.

It opened the trading session at $94.02, the shares rose to $98.56 and dropped to $89.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ILMN points out that the company has recorded -52.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, ILMN reached to a volume of 9077249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Illumina Inc [ILMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILMN shares is $140.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Illumina Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illumina Inc is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.89.

Trading performance analysis for ILMN stock

Illumina Inc [ILMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.87. With this latest performance, ILMN shares dropped by -24.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.17 for Illumina Inc [ILMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.29, while it was recorded at 108.68 for the last single week of trading, and 183.87 for the last 200 days.

Illumina Inc [ILMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illumina Inc [ILMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +64.83. Illumina Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.07.

Return on Total Capital for ILMN is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Illumina Inc [ILMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.87. Additionally, ILMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Illumina Inc [ILMN] managed to generate an average of -$382,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Illumina Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Illumina Inc [ILMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ILMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illumina Inc go to 21.26%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Illumina Inc [ILMN]

The top three institutional holders of ILMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ILMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ILMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.