Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] moved up 3.06: Why It’s Important

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] closed the trading session at $51.58 on 11/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.90, while the highest price level was $52.10. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Uber Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023.

Trips and monthly active platform consumers growth accelerated to 25% and 15% year-over-year, respectivelyGross Bookings grew 21% year-over-year and 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basisNet income of $221 million; Income from operations of $394 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin at all-time highOperating cash flow of $966 million; Free cash flow of $905 million.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 108.57 percent and weekly performance of 8.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.32M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 27216039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $60.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 46.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.16 for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.72, while it was recorded at 49.84 for the last single week of trading, and 40.11 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. Uber Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.63. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$278,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Uber Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UBER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.