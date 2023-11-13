Stifel slashes price target on Altria Group Inc. [MO] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] traded at a low on 11/10/23, posting a -0.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.02. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Altria Reports 2023 Third-Quarter and Nine-Months Results; Narrows 2023 Full-Year Earnings Guidance.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today reports our 2023 third-quarter and nine-months business results and narrows our guidance for 2023 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).

“Our highly profitable traditional tobacco businesses were resilient in a dynamic operating environment during the third quarter and first nine months, providing fuel for our business transformation and significant cash returns to our shareholders,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “I believe we have the appropriate strategies and people in place to execute our growth plans. I continue to believe that we can achieve our Vision and create long-term value for our shareholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12260180 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altria Group Inc. stands at 1.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for MO stock reached $70.78 billion, with 1.79 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.19M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 12260180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $47.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.21.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.21, while it was recorded at 40.28 for the last single week of trading, and 44.59 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 2.46%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.