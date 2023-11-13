Shopify Inc [SHOP] Stock trading around $61.34 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Shopify Inc [NYSE: SHOP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.21%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Vertex Partners with Shopify to Streamline Global Tax Compliance.

Vertex becomes the first Shopify Tax Platform Partner to integrate directly into Shopify and automate global indirect tax calculation for enterprise companies.

Over the last 12 months, SHOP stock rose by 98.51%. The one-year Shopify Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.71. The average equity rating for SHOP stock is currently 2.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.68 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, SHOP stock reached a trading volume of 9242631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shopify Inc [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $68.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Shopify Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 111.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.23.

SHOP Stock Performance Analysis:

Shopify Inc [SHOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 15.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Shopify Inc [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.97, while it was recorded at 61.31 for the last single week of trading, and 54.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shopify Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shopify Inc [SHOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +48.52. Shopify Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.79.

Return on Total Capital for SHOP is now -6.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shopify Inc [SHOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.95. Additionally, SHOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shopify Inc [SHOP] managed to generate an average of -$298,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Shopify Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.23 and a Current Ratio set at 7.23.

Shopify Inc [SHOP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SHOP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.