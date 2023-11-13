Raymond James lifts Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Cisco Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.79%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM that Logicalis US wins Managed Services Partner of the Year for Americas at Cisco Partner Summit 2023.

Cisco Partner Summit 2023 – Logicalis US has been named Americas Managed Services Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help our customers succeed.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

“The theme at Partner Summit 2023 is ‘Greater Together’ and winners of the Geo Awards are fantastic examples of how we partner to achieve shared success in various regions of the world,” said Rhonda Henley, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. “I am pleased to recognize Logicalis US as the winner of the Managed Services Partner of the Year 2023, further underscoring their outstanding accomplishments in the Americas.”.

Over the last 12 months, CSCO stock rose by 19.77%. The one-year Cisco Systems, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.1. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $213.02 billion, with 4.07 billion shares outstanding and 4.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.99M shares, CSCO stock reached a trading volume of 17359578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $58.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems, Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.01, while it was recorded at 52.80 for the last single week of trading, and 51.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cisco Systems, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.25 and a Gross Margin at +62.91. Cisco Systems, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 29.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.22. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $148,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Cisco Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CSCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc. go to 6.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.