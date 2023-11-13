PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] Is Currently 0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

PayPal Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PYPL] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $54.825 during the day while it closed the day at $54.77. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that PayPal Names Archie Deskus as Chief Technology Officer.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the promotion of Archie Deskus to Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of PayPal, effective immediately. In this role, she will oversee PayPal’s global technology, engineering, and information organizations. In addition to enabling PayPal’s technology strategy, priorities, and data-driven operating model, Archie will lead the planning, management, delivery, and transformation of PayPal’s technology stacks, systems support and infrastructure. Deskus has served as PayPal’s Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer (CIO) since March 2022.

“PayPal has a significant opportunity to further evolve to operate as a platform company that builds company-wide capabilities, accelerates at scale, and drives efficiencies across the company. Fully unlocking this will accelerate innovation and improve our ability to seamlessly delight our customers end-to-end,” said Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal. “Archie has a strong track record of delivering exceptional results that drive business growth, transformation, and innovation. Bringing our technology, engineering and information teams together under Archie’s leadership will foster enhanced accountability, collaboration, accelerate innovation, and fortify the efficiency of our operations.”.

PayPal Holdings Inc stock has also loss -2.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PYPL stock has declined by -13.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.22% and lost -23.10% year-on date.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $59.05 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.96M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 9632943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $76.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL stock trade performance evaluation

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.55, while it was recorded at 54.68 for the last single week of trading, and 67.14 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc go to 18.38%.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.