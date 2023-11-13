New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock Downgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $11

- Advertisements -

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.12%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM that JASON BIRNBAUM APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF THE PRIVATE BANK AT FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A.

ERIC HOWELL TO TRANSITION TO A NON-EXECUTIVE ADVISORY ROLE.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. (“Flagstar”), the bank subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Jason Birnbaum to Executive Vice President and President of the Private Bank effective immediately. In his new role, Jason will be responsible for the day-to-day management and oversight of all private client banking teams. He joined Flagstar earlier this year from First Republic Bank, after a 16-year tenure, where he led a team of private bankers, catering to a wide variety of clients, including high-net worth individuals and their businesses. With more than 25 years’ experience in private banking, he is a well-respected industry veteran with a proven track record in winning and growing businesses. He succeeds Senior Executive Vice President and President of Commercial and Private Banking, Eric Howell, who will transition to a non-executive advisory role for the Company.

Over the last 12 months, NYCB stock rose by 6.77%. The one-year New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.24. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 1.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.72 billion, with 722.48 million shares outstanding and 708.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.96M shares, NYCB stock reached a trading volume of 8771891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $12.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.60 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.77, while it was recorded at 9.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.52.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 243.13. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $85,634 per employee.New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

NYCB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.