Needham lifts Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.30 during the day while it closed the day at $8.23. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Robinhood Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Company plans to launch UK Brokerage operations and EU Crypto trading in the coming weeks.

Robinhood Markets Inc stock has also loss -15.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOOD stock has declined by -22.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.84% and gained 1.11% year-on date.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $7.12 billion, with 764.89 million shares outstanding and 442.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 10584712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.07. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.71, while it was recorded at 8.77 for the last single week of trading, and 9.97 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.