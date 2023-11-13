Needham lifts Micron Technology Inc. [MU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] closed the trading session at $75.36 on 11/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.565, while the highest price level was $75.805. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 9:02 AM that Micron First to Enable Ecosystem Partners With the Fastest, Lowest Latency High-Capacity 128GB RDIMMs Using Monolithic 32Gb DRAM.

Micron’s advanced 1β technology-based DRAM with speeds capable of up to 8000 MT/s provides improved solutions for memory-intensive applications like generative AI.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today demonstrated its industry leadership by announcing its 32Gb monolithic die-based 128GB DDR5 RDIMM memory featuring best-in-class performance of up to 8000 MT/s1 to support data center workloads today and into the future. These high-capacity, high-speed memory modules are engineered to meet the performance and data-handling needs of a wide range of mission-critical applications in data center and cloud environments, including artificial intelligence (AI), in-memory databases (IMDBs) and efficient processing for multithreaded, multicore count general compute workloads. Powered by Micron’s industry-leading 1β (1-beta) technology, the 32Gb DDR5 DRAM die-based 128GB DDR5 RDIMM memory delivers the following enhancements over competitive 3DS through-silicon via (TSV) products:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.78 percent and weekly performance of 3.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.16M shares, MU reached to a volume of 12299449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $80.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.74.

MU stock trade performance evaluation

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.32, while it was recorded at 73.39 for the last single week of trading, and 64.69 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.39 and a Gross Margin at -7.43. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.54.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.73. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of -$135,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to -2.62%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.