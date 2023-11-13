Morgan Stanley [MS] stock Downgrade by Odeon analyst, price target now $79.15

- Advertisements -

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] gained 1.54% or 1.14 points to close at $75.33 with a heavy trading volume of 8329355 shares. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Morgan Stanley Wins Four 2023 Money Management Institute (MMI)/Barron’s Industry Awards.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced today that it has won four Industry Awards from the Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron’s, the most of any firm. The awards include a Digital Innovation award for Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform, a Disruption award for Morgan Stanley’s UMA Fractional Share Program, a Sustainable & ESG Investing Award for Morgan Stanley IQ ®, and a Doing Good award for Morgan Stanley’s Strategy Challenge.

“Being recognized by MMI/Barron’s in four categories is truly an honor,” said Andy Saperstein, Co-President of Morgan Stanley and Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “These awards reflect our ability to leverage technology to create innovative solutions in investment advisory for the benefit of our clients and Financial Advisors. We are equally proud to receive the Doing Good award for our work in strengthening the communities we serve as giving back has long been a core value of Morgan Stanley.”.

It opened the trading session at $74.66, the shares rose to $75.39 and dropped to $74.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MS points out that the company has recorded -8.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.11M shares, MS reached to a volume of 8329355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $89.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.36, while it was recorded at 75.38 for the last single week of trading, and 86.32 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.