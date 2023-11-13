Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $218.31 billion, up 54.14% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] closed the trading session at $369.67 on 11/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $361.07, while the highest price level was $370.10. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III is Available Now.

Call of Duty’s Next Blockbuster Release is Here.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Franchise Celebrates 20th Anniversary with First Ever Call of Duty Direct Sequel.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.14 percent and weekly performance of 4.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.53M shares, MSFT reached to a volume of 27186856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $407.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

MSFT stock trade performance evaluation

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.96 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 332.31, while it was recorded at 362.12 for the last single week of trading, and 310.76 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.15.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 33.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.52. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $327,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.20%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.