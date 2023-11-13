Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM] moved down -4.19: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Micromobility.com Inc [NASDAQ: MCOM] closed the trading session at $0.03 on 11/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0303, while the highest price level was $0.0335. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Micromobility.com Inc. Granted Extension for Continued Listing on Nasdaq.

Micromobility.com (Nasdaq: MCOM) a leader in innovative urban transportation solutions, today announced it has received an extension from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This decision is subject to the company meeting specific compliance criteria within designated timeframes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -99.51 percent and weekly performance of -11.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -94.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.55M shares, MCOM reached to a volume of 30878532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCOM shares is $650.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micromobility.com Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.85. With this latest performance, MCOM shares dropped by -14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.91 for Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0510, while it was recorded at 0.0335 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0208 for the last 200 days.

Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -399.27 and a Gross Margin at -172.24. Micromobility.com Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -528.21.

Additionally, MCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 674.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM] managed to generate an average of -$288,993 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Micromobility.com Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.09 and a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Micromobility.com Inc [MCOM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.