Market cap of Lyft Inc [LYFT] reaches 3.96B – now what?

Lyft Inc [NASDAQ: LYFT] closed the trading session at $10.26 on 11/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.145, while the highest price level was $10.75. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM that EVCS and Lyft Launch New EV Charging Program for Rideshare Drivers.

Lyft Standard and Pro EV drivers qualify for discounted charging on the EVCS network.

EVCS, one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), a leading rideshare company, are excited to announce the launch of a new partnership program: EV drivers on Lyft can benefit from discounted charging on the EVCS network, helping rideshare EV drivers realize significant savings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.90 percent and weekly performance of -3.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.77M shares, LYFT reached to a volume of 21044440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lyft Inc [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Lyft Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

LYFT stock trade performance evaluation

Lyft Inc [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Lyft Inc [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 10.60 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc [LYFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.63 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Lyft Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.69.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -76.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.15. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$358,568 per employee.Lyft Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Lyft Inc [LYFT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LYFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.