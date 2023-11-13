Market cap of Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT] reaches 57.65M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Direct Digital Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: DRCT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 54.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 49.63%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Direct Digital Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Third Quarter 2023 Revenue Up 129% Year-Over-Year to $59.5 Million.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Company Raises Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance to $170 Million – $190 Million.

Over the last 12 months, DRCT stock rose by 56.04%. The one-year Direct Digital Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.87. The average equity rating for DRCT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $57.65 million, with 3.25 million shares outstanding and 2.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.97K shares, DRCT stock reached a trading volume of 22708404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRCT shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Direct Digital Holdings Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRCT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

- Advertisements -

DRCT Stock Performance Analysis:

Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.63. With this latest performance, DRCT shares gained by 60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.34 for Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Direct Digital Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.93 and a Gross Margin at +14.81. Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.66.

Return on Total Capital for DRCT is now 28.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 197.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 534.37. Additionally, DRCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 518.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT] managed to generate an average of $60,386 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DRCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DRCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DRCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.