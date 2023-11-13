Market cap of Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] reaches 204.37M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Aurora Cannabis Inc [NASDAQ: ACB] gained 5.62% or 0.03 points to close at $0.47 with a heavy trading volume of 16705306 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA.

It opened the trading session at $0.511, the shares rose to $0.52 and dropped to $0.4611, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACB points out that the company has recorded -16.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.07M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 16705306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACB shares is $0.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5769, while it was recorded at 0.4661 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6296 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.01 and a Gross Margin at -27.59. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.73.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -15.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.81. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$234,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aurora Cannabis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 3.29.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]

The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.