Market Analysts see StoneCo Ltd [STNE] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

StoneCo Ltd [NASDAQ: STNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.01%. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM that With market gain and profitability, Stone closed the third quarter with R$ 435 million adjusted net earnings.

The result was more than three times greater than for the same period in 2022;.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The company reported R$ 3.1 billion net revenue, and 25.2% annual growth;.

Over the last 12 months, STNE stock rose by 4.79%. The one-year StoneCo Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.03. The average equity rating for STNE stock is currently 2.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $3.22 billion, with 293.89 million shares outstanding and 248.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, STNE stock reached a trading volume of 12586678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on StoneCo Ltd [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $14.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

STNE Stock Performance Analysis:

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for StoneCo Ltd [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into StoneCo Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. StoneCo Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.05. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneCo Ltd [STNE] managed to generate an average of -$6,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.StoneCo Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

STNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd go to 47.85%.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.