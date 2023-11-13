Market Analysts see Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] gaining to $15.60. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Riot Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: RIOT] traded at a high on 11/10/23, posting a 1.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.36. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM that Riot Platforms Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Current Operational and Financial Highlights.

Riot Reports $51.9 Million in Total Revenue, New All-Time Record Hash Rate Capacity of 10.9 EH/s, and Expanded Execution of Power Strategy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25566486 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Riot Platforms Inc stands at 10.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.09%.

The market cap for RIOT stock reached $2.14 billion, with 206.51 million shares outstanding and 195.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.13M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 25566486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $16.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.04. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.41 and a Gross Margin at -16.39. Riot Platforms Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.61.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,042,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Riot Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.22 and a Current Ratio set at 7.22.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc go to 20.00%.

The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RIOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RIOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.