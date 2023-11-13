Market Analysts see Paramount Global [PARA] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] traded at a low on 11/10/23, posting a -0.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.10. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM that Paramount Global Announces the Expiration and Results of its Any and All Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities.

Paramount Global (“Paramount,” “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced that its previously announced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Any and All Offers”) for any and all of its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2025 and 3.450% Senior Notes due 2026 (collectively, the “Any and All Securities”) expired as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 9, 2023 (the “Any and All Expiration Date”).

According to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the information agent and tender agent for the Any and All Offers (the “Tender Agent”), $467,544,000 in combined aggregate principal amount of Any and All Securities were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date in the aggregate amounts as shown in the table below. In addition, $10,323,000 in combined aggregate principal amount of Any and All Securities were tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures (the “Guaranteed Delivery Procedures”) described in the Offer to Purchase dated November 2, 2023 (as amended or supplemented, the “Offer to Purchase”) on or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date in the aggregate amounts as shown in the table below. The registered holders of Any and All Securities (collectively, the “Holders”) for which a properly completed and duly executed notice of guaranteed delivery (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”) was delivered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures on or prior to the Any and All Expiration Date must deliver such Any and All Securities to the Tender Agent on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 14, 2023, the second business day after the Any and All Expiration Date (the “Any and All Guaranteed Delivery Expiration Date”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9586449 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paramount Global stands at 5.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.30%.

The market cap for PARA stock reached $7.88 billion, with 609.00 million shares outstanding and 576.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.25M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 9586449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $14.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.06. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.41, while it was recorded at 12.32 for the last single week of trading, and 16.99 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for PARA is now 6.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Global [PARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.25. Additionally, PARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Global [PARA] managed to generate an average of $29,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -8.10%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]

The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.