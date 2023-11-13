Market Analysts see 2U Inc [TWOU] falling to $1.50. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

2U Inc [NASDAQ: TWOU] traded at a low on 11/10/23, posting a -56.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.03. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that 2U Signs 50 New Online Degrees with Six University Partners.

With unprecedented demand for its ‘flex’ degree model, 2U plans to launch at least 80 new degrees with university partners in 2024.

2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the company behind global online learning platform edX, today announced it has signed contracts with six universities to launch 50 new degree programs under the company’s ‘flex’ degree partnership model, with the majority launching in 2024. The new online degrees will be offered by four new 2U partners–Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS), Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU), King’s College London, and Maryville University–and two existing 2U partners, Emerson College and University of Cape Town (UCT).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15189462 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 2U Inc stands at 28.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.55%.

The market cap for TWOU stock reached $83.86 million, with 78.33 million shares outstanding and 76.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, TWOU reached a trading volume of 15189462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 2U Inc [TWOU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $5.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for 2U Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

How has TWOU stock performed recently?

2U Inc [TWOU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.08. With this latest performance, TWOU shares dropped by -53.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.68 for 2U Inc [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4132, while it was recorded at 2.1580 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7608 for the last 200 days.

2U Inc [TWOU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2U Inc [TWOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.00 and a Gross Margin at +71.17. 2U Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.45.

Return on Total Capital for TWOU is now -5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 2U Inc [TWOU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.81. Additionally, TWOU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 205.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 2U Inc [TWOU] managed to generate an average of -$45,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.2U Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings analysis for 2U Inc [TWOU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for 2U Inc [TWOU]

