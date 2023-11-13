Keycorp [KEY] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Keycorp [NYSE: KEY] closed the trading session at $10.95 on 11/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.82, while the highest price level was $11.085. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Catherine O’Malley Kearney To Lead Key Private Bank.

KeyBank:

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.14 percent and weekly performance of -3.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.42M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 17013051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keycorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Keycorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keycorp is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.04.

- Advertisements -

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

Keycorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Keycorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.73, while it was recorded at 11.15 for the last single week of trading, and 12.01 for the last 200 days.

Keycorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keycorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. Keycorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keycorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Keycorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keycorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keycorp go to -5.80%.

Keycorp [KEY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.