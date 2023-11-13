For Newmont Corp [NEM], Analyst sees a drop to $58. What next?

- Advertisements -

Newmont Corp [NYSE: NEM] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.23 during the day while it closed the day at $34.20. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

Newmont Corp stock has also loss -12.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEM stock has declined by -13.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.56% and lost -27.54% year-on date.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $39.42 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.26M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 20504286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corp [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $50.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Newmont Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corp is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 51.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corp [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.35. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.78 for Newmont Corp [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.30, while it was recorded at 35.49 for the last single week of trading, and 43.07 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corp [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corp [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corp [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corp [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Newmont Corp [NEM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.