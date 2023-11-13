For Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

- Advertisements -

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.95 during the day while it closed the day at $3.87. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that JetBlue Awarded Best Economy Class by The Points Guy in 2023 TPG Awards.

For the Fourth Time, JetBlue Receives TPG Editors’ Choice Award Honoring its Domestic and International Core Cabin.

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced it has been recognized by The Points Guy (TPG) with an Editors’ Choice Award for Best Economy Class across U.S. airlines. This is the fourth time JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, has won the coveted award and marks the airline’s seventh Editors’ Choice Award since 2018.

Jetblue Airways Corp stock has also loss -11.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBLU stock has declined by -41.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.58% and lost -40.28% year-on date.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $1.29 billion, with 333.29 million shares outstanding and 331.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.57M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 16761984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jetblue Airways Corp is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.85. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.61 for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 6.75 for the last 200 days.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. Jetblue Airways Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Jetblue Airways Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JBLU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JBLU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.